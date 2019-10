Congratulations to Saint Louis senior quarterback Jayden de Laura for this week’s Grab-N-Go highlight of the week!

The Saint Louis signal-caller forced us to break the rules a bit this week as the emphasis moves from the grab because it’s all about the go.

The Washington State commit went to Nanakuli and back to find Matt Sykes for the touchdown in Waianae that helped cap a perfect regular season for the Crusaders.