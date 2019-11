Through the camera lens of KHON2’s Reid Shimizu, congratulations to Punahou senior receiver Koa Eldredge!

His six-yard touchdown reception from John Keawe Sagapolutele tied the game in the third quarter of the Buffanblu’s season-ending loss to Saint Louis.

However, the sliding-snag was certainly worthy of soda cracker stardom.

The touchdown marked No. 22’s fifth and final score of the year and is this week’s Grab-N-Go highlight of the week.