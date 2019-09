Through the camera lens of KHON2’s Reid Shimizu, congratulations to Leilehua’s Jayson Ramos!

The 6-foot-1 senior’s up-for-grabs snag last Friday night helped the Mules knock off Damien from the ranks of the undefeated.

The California-Avenue snag that would make Randy Moss proud, this is the Grab-N-Go highlight of the week.