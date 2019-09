Courtesy of the Big Island Sports Network, congratulations to Ka’u junior iron man Izaiah Pilanca-Emmsley!

In last week’s 53-8 win over Pahoa, Pilanca-Emmsley’s 65-yard pick-six wasn’t enough. Instead, he had to outdo himself and and haul a 34-yard touchdown reception on offense as well!

Still not impressed? Those were just two of Pilanca-Emmsley’s four scores on the night.

Both highlights are worthy of this week’s Grab-N-Go Cover 2 highlight of the week.