With no prep football games last week, we get to bend the rules and shine the spotlight on a Cover2 great as Saint Louis graduate and 2017 Marcus Mariota Award winner Chevan Cordeiro stole the show for the 4Rainbow Warriors.

Cordeiro took over the reigns of Hawaii’s offense last weekend and was on the go for five total touchdowns (three pass, two rush) in a 42-40 victory over San Jose State.

The Kalihi kid representing the home team is this week’s Grab-N-Go highlight of the week.