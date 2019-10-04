Sports Science: Pac-Five, Saint Louis participate in head impact research project

There’s a study taking place in Hawaii this high school football season.

Both Saint Louis and PAC-five are participating in a head impact research project. It’s the only program to this large scale of prep football teams in the entire country.

But for the Wolfpack of PAC-five, it’s not the only way 2019 will yield positive progress for potentially years to come.

HuTT 808 is gathering data from high school football helmets as part of a three-year research study.

Next year, tackle training will take place aided by the information they’ve gathered from head impacts this season. Though Pac-Five is already using the Seahawk tackle technique.

Each member of the Wolfpack got brand new lids this year with sensors in front, side, left, right, and back. When a hit is higher than the magnitude threshold for that position an alert is sent to a device for research and for practical, potentially in-game response.

Wolfpack junior quarterback Chase Hedani led his team to a 20-9 win last weekend which pushed the Wolfpack’s record to 4-3 with two games to go.

Those pair of regular season games will be Pac-Five’s last of 2019 no matter what, because they’re not eligible for the postseason.

“When I found out I was kind of bummed but I just figured out that we just got to show people that we belong there,” Hedani said. “If we play our hearts out maybe we can get a shot next year or in the future years.”

With the dissolving of Saint Francis this summer, PAC-five was left with no ILH opponents in division two, so no chance for the state tournament.

The team can hope for restructuring help next season to get back to being playoff eligible. For now, they’re playing for the love of the sport, learning about football safety, and the future of the program.