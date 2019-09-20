Punahou’s Eldredge keeps his family’s tradition alive

The Eldredges are a well-known baseball name here in Hawaii. And the most recent Eldregde to follow in his family’s footsteps is Koa, also a wide receiver for the Punahou football team.

But Eldredge is still keeping the family tradition alive – he’s just doing it in his own way.

At the collegiate level, Eldredge plans to play both baseball and football in Provo at BYU.

“Getting my recruitment over with and just focusing on the season was really a priority for me,” the Punahou senior said.

Eldredge’s father played baseball for the Cougars and was an assistant coach there until the year his son was born.

“It was always a dream to suit up in that royal blue,” Eldredge said.

His great-uncle Pal Eldredge, who’s a well-known baseball commentator here in Hawaii also starred on the Diamond at BYU. So did his uncle Duane.

“It’s awesome. Coming into Hawaii, when I moved over here when I was about six-seven years old I knew that there were high expectations,” he said. “Growing up in a family that’s big on especially baseball and football. So growing up in there I had expectations for myself just to push myself. And then beyond that going to college now, playing at the school that not only my dad went to but my other two uncles. It’s a blessing to be a part of that great legacy.”

With that family legacy, Eldredge played baseball and football growing up.

“I gotta choose one. I gotta choose one. People kept on telling me I gotta choose one,” he said.

But his stubbornness paid off.

“It was really a great experience just to call both programs, the baseball and the football programs and let them know that I’m coming to this school and I’m ready to work,” Eldredge said.

A two sport athlete in college is rare, though one of the Cougars is already doing it, backup quarterback Jaren Hall. He met up with Eldregde on his visit.

“I was able to connect with him,” the Punahou star said. “And he told me how the life was and I’m not gonna have no social life in college but imma get used to it.”

The Buffanblu baseball team ran the table in the state tournament as the two seed last season, winning the division one title – a first in nine years.

“That teams been with each other since seventh grade,” Eldredge said. “So just building that bond and we had it set since seventh grade that we wanted to win the Koa trophy. And just the feeling over in Maui when we won it was one of the greatest feelings I’ve felt in my life. And looking forward to this season, we’re not expecting anything less. We’re trying to not only win the Koa trophy, but go undefeated this year.”