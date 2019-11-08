Punahou community rallies around Brian Suite

Brian Suite had a sparkling sports career at Punahou, winning state championships in football, baseball, and track. He then went on to star on the gridiron at Utah State and help them to multiple conference titles.

He even had a stint in the NFL. Now, he and his massive community of people are facing a huge obstacle.

“Brian, since the day I was born, has been not only my cousin but my role model, the community’s role model. Basically my older brother,” said Makua Marumoto.

Brian Suite forayed his great prep sports career at Punahou into another excellent football one at Utah State as his loyal family and friends followed closely.

“Every chance I got I would check out his games on TV. Just look at that, on the big stage when the lights are bright, watching him like, ‘ho brah, killing it over there,” said Billy Miller.

Suite had a brief, four-preseason game run with the Detroit Lions in the NFL and was living in Seattle until this summer when he moved back home to be with his father who had cancer. His dad passed away in August and then in September the Suite family got more bad news.

“When I found out about it, it crushed me,” said Geoff Miller.

“Him and his mom have been so amazing and strong through it. So to hear that he is also now battling cancer, I was shocked. I was devastated,” said Rie Chun.

Brian has Stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma. Hundreds of people flooded to a fundraiser for him this weekend, including many of his former college teammates.

“People just telling you that they love you. It’s a really special experience to be surrounded by all these people that I’ve met throughout my life,” said Brian Suite.

The aid from Buffanblu turned pro athletes was abundant.

“Look at how tight the Punahou community is. Almost everyone here is from Punahou or is someone who graduated from a different class. It’s pretty cool to see how tight the family is and that they’ll show up for anybody,” said Carissa Moore.

Brian, who recently finished the first round of chemotherapy attended Punahou’s last two high school football games and saw the team wearing his name.

“It’s been very difficult on him and his family. He’s part of our group, our team, our family and we’ll do anything we can to support him,” said Kale Ane.

Suite’s type of cancer is so rare that it affects just one percent of one percent of all those with the illness.

“There’s been a lot of adversity and things that I would have never thought would happen. But at the same time I’ve also never been around so much love and support,” he said. “So there’s been a lot of things that have happened that are negative but I take a lot of positives out of it.”

A GoFundMe account has been dedicated to Suite’s medical expenses and recovery. For more information, click here.