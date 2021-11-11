Kamehameha-Maui center Kale Spencer hoping to ‘make the most out of everything’ on and off the field

Kamehameha-Maui senior Kale Spencer has utilized his 6-foot-4 frame wisely in a variety of sports. He has been KSM’s starting center in football since he was a freshman and is also a standout basketball player.

However, Spencer’s best sport is volleyball, where he’s a star outside hitter and setter when competing in the club circuit on Oahu.

“You take something you learn in football and you take something you learn in volleyball and and you can kind of create more athleticism, I would say,” Spencer told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

Spencer’s love for volleyball comes from his father, Charles ‘Bala’ Spencer, the former girls’ volleyball coach for KSM.

In 2016, Bala Spencer suffered a debilitating stroke that has taken his ability to communicate over time. Bala’s condition has served as a major inspiration for Kale over the past half decade.

“His motivation and his strategy and his ways of thinking has definitely been instilled in me and the way I look at the sport of volleyball,” Kale said.

“My dad stays at Hale Makua all the time, he doesn’t really walk or talk, but he knows it’s us when he sees a familiar face. I think the biggest lessons I’ve taken from that is that we gotta make the most out of everything. We never know when something like that will happen and you never know when your time will come.”

At 1-1, Kamehameha-Maui has the rest of its season in front of it. For now, Kale’s main focus is on football with hopes of helping the Warriors to their first postseason appearance since 2005.

“By playing my freshman and sophomore years and working in the offseasons for all three sports has definitely given me the opportunity to lead the fellow guys,” Kale said. “The work that I’ve kind of put in and the work that our teammates have put in has led us to the role of being leaders.”