Hawaii Strong: Tua Tagovailoa named Marcus Mariota Player of the Year

We remember when we were first introduced him back in 2014.

He was a baby-faced, silky smooth skinny Southpaw at Kalaepohaku, the only gunslinger who could hurl 60-yard passes on a warm August morning with Marcus Mariota.

“Who’s that guy?” we and everyone wondered.

Talented, tenacious, transcendent. For three years, he treated Hawaii to a quarterbacking “Tua-torial.”

Since he made his grand entrance to the prep football scene as a sophomore in 2014, he’s become one of the most decorated high school athletes in state history.

“I think I enjoyed this process, more than seeing the end product, more so because we had a lot of ups and downs, and I believe those ups and downs kind of helped us, kind of formed and shaped not only me but one another.”

Meet your Marcus Mariota Player of the Year Award winner: Tua Tagovailoa!