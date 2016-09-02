Hawaii Strong: Kailua offensive tackle Sione Veikoso

Kailua offensive tackle Sione Veikoso has found peace at Alex Kane Stadium.

His journey started with a sputtering career as a basketball player before he was recruited to the football field by Coach Hauoli Wong.

A transformation into chasing his dream university was rocked by tragedy.

Now, Veikoso is trying to calm the seas at home by hitting the road to recovery in the Surfrider classroom, practice field, and gym.

A couple of years ago, he wasn’t lifting weights, but 60 pounds of muscle and courage later, Veikoso is Hawaii strong.

