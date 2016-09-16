Hawaii Strong: Halawa boys thrive at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman

Fox Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins calls Bishop Gorman possibly the most talented high school football team of all time.

Two of the Gaels top prospects, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, hail from Halawa and are two of the hottest rising stars in the nation.

The 2,700-mile journey to the Ninth Island came with plenty of crippling home sickness for the cosmic cousins.

But the stars leaned on each other, learning that in their new world, iron sharpens iron and only the Hawaii Strong survive.