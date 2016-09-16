Hawaii Strong: Halawa boys thrive at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman

For Life

by:

Posted: / Updated:
b4b77957ce4b47e3bf260d34eecd6f87_175486

Fox Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins calls Bishop Gorman possibly the most talented high school football team of all time.

Two of the Gaels top prospects, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, hail from Halawa and are two of the hottest rising stars in the nation.

The 2,700-mile journey to the Ninth Island came with plenty of crippling home sickness for the cosmic cousins.

But the stars leaned on each other, learning that in their new world, iron sharpens iron and only the Hawaii Strong survive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories