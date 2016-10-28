Hawaii Strong: Campbell’s Ramos flies high on the field

Like the Wild Thing himself, Rick Vaughn, Campbell wide receiver Markus Ramos brings the heat.

Ramos is a throwback to the days of specialized youth sports, a true two-game star.

Put the ball in his hands and he’ll make your heart sing the fight song with six touchdown catches. On the diamond, he dusts corners as one of the state’s top pitching prospects.

But the pitch-and-catch has Ramos traveling to and from the continent, even on game days. It’s a Hawaii Strong journey that would make Hokulea blush.

“I’m a pretty decent ballplayer, and then going up there, there’s obviously people way better than me, people of the same caliber as me. It’s a good wakeup call, but at the same time, it gives me the opportunity to compete and show what I have to the people on the mainland,” Ramos said.

After pitching in Arizona, Ramos flew back the very day Campbell hosted Farrington in the OIA playoffs. He couldn’t stomach abandoning his teammates.

“Honestly, I hate airplanes and traveling back and forth is brutal,” Ramos said. “I was telling everybody that I was fine, 100-percent fine, but honestly, I was dying. I was so tired, but I had to drink a Monster, wake up, and play football well for the boys.”

He’ll need to get used to being away. Ramos has committed to play baseball at the University of Oregon, and spent this past summer playing in California.

Thousand-mile journeys aren’t cheap, but Ramos knows what sacrifices his parents make to let him chase his Big League dreams.