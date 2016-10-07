Hawaii Strong: Ah You proud to carry on family’s football legacy

Back in the ’70s, Kahuku graduate Junior Ah You was the godfather of Hawaii football.

After an All-American career at Arizona State, the defensive end bypassed a selection in the NFL draft by the Patriots to head north to the CFL.

There, he became a four-time league All-Star, where he was the face of professional football for the entire 50th state.

Now, the North Shore royal family’s next-to-suit-up for the Red Raiders has the potential to be the greatest.

Sophomore linebacker Miki Ah You, who was offered a BYU scholarship as just a ninth-grader, proves Hawaii Strong bloodlines are still feeding the big Red machine.