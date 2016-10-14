Ice Baths: UH walk-on players and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Richard Torres, Bryant Moniz, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Richard Torres: The walk-on players at the University of Hawaii for helping to bring the pride back.

Bryant Moniz: UH running back Steven Lakalaka and his team-leading six rushing touchdowns.

Sam Spangler: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame for starting the Polynesian Bowl, a high school All-American game.

Rob DeMello: Mililani grad and current assistant coach Ma‘a Tanuvasa. This week we learned Tanuvasa would be part of the 2017 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.