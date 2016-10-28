Ice Baths: The guys in stripes, Warriors and Kaniho

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: Hawaii high school football referees.

Rich Miano: The UH football team for a big win over Air Force last weekend.

Sam Spangler: Oregon linebacker and Kamehameha-Kapalama grad Kaulana Apelu. He’s getting a lot of time on the college football field after two ACL tears in high school.

Rob DeMello: Kahuku’s Kekaula Kaniho for being named USA Today’s Super 25 top star of the week. Kaniho had his third “pick six” interception in four games.