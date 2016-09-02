Ice Baths: Remembering WWE Hall-of-Famer Mr. Fuji

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Ice Baths WWE Hall-of-Famer Mr Fuji_173354

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: Jack Damuni, new director of player personnel at BYU. Damuni used to coach at Baldwin.

Rich Miano: The new HHSAA football playoff system.

Sam Spangler: Saint Louis defensive back Jalen Saole. It’s his birthday today (9/1) and he’d coming back from a broken collarbone.

Rob DeMello: Condolences to the family of Harry Fujiwara, also known as WWE Hall-of-Famer Mr. Fuji. He passed away earlier this week at the age of 82. Fuji was one of the all-time great characters in pro-wrestling history, and a former McKinley High School Tiger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories