Ice Baths: Remembering WWE Hall-of-Famer Mr. Fuji

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: Jack Damuni, new director of player personnel at BYU. Damuni used to coach at Baldwin.

Rich Miano: The new HHSAA football playoff system.

Sam Spangler: Saint Louis defensive back Jalen Saole. It’s his birthday today (9/1) and he’d coming back from a broken collarbone.

Rob DeMello: Condolences to the family of Harry Fujiwara, also known as WWE Hall-of-Famer Mr. Fuji. He passed away earlier this week at the age of 82. Fuji was one of the all-time great characters in pro-wrestling history, and a former McKinley High School Tiger.