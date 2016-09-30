Ice Baths: Navy’s Niumatalolo now ’emperor’ of Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ice-baths_177731

Brian Te‘o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: U.S. Naval Academy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo for inspiring his players and becoming the “emperor” of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. His team has won it six times since 2007.

Rich Miano: San Diego Chargers linebacker and Punahou graduate Manti Te‘o, who ruptured his Achilles tendon last week, ending his NFL season. Te‘o was named a captain for the Chargers this season.

Sam Spangler: Castle’s “Swiss Army knife” Jeremy McGoldrick. He’s not a quarterback, but he had over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with 157 yards rushing with a rushing touchdown and 59 yards receiving with a touchdown. He may have thrown one to himself.

Rob DeMello: Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez, who led the school to its first-ever state tournament berth with a win last week over Farrington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories