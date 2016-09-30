Ice Baths: Navy’s Niumatalolo now ’emperor’ of Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

Brian Te‘o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: U.S. Naval Academy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo for inspiring his players and becoming the “emperor” of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. His team has won it six times since 2007.

Rich Miano: San Diego Chargers linebacker and Punahou graduate Manti Te‘o, who ruptured his Achilles tendon last week, ending his NFL season. Te‘o was named a captain for the Chargers this season.

Sam Spangler: Castle’s “Swiss Army knife” Jeremy McGoldrick. He’s not a quarterback, but he had over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with 157 yards rushing with a rushing touchdown and 59 yards receiving with a touchdown. He may have thrown one to himself.

Rob DeMello: Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez, who led the school to its first-ever state tournament berth with a win last week over Farrington.