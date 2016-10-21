Ice Baths: Mililani represents and a standout stand-in

Brian Te‘o, Bryant Moniz, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out ice baths to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Richard Torres, who did an awesome job filling in last week.

Bryant Moniz: Punahou quarterback Nick Kapule on getting his first college scholarship offer, which was from the University of Hawaii.

Sam Spangler: Mililani wide receiver Andrew Valladares who had seven catches, 214 yards and four touchdowns receiving against Waianae last week.

Rob DeMello: Mililani graduate and walk-on UH defensive lineman Kaimana Padello, who had a blocked punt and tackle-for-loss this past weekend. At 6 feet and 205 pounds, Padello is a role model for anyone who’s told they’re too small to play at the collegiate Division I level.