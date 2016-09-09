Ice Baths: Local boys in the NFL

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
8e1a4f6e6efd435e9aa16c22b3a4044b_174417

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: The trainers who keep everyone healthy on the field

Rich Miano: The local boys in the NFL. Week 1 of the NFL season is this week.

Sam Spangler: Kapolei senior wide receiver Jaymin Sarono. He’s scored ten touchdowns in five games.

Rob DeMello: Saint Louis grad Shaun Kauleinamoku. He helped lead the Philadelphia Sol to an Arena Bowl championship. He’ll be playing arena football in China next.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories