Ice Baths: Local boys in the NFL

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: The trainers who keep everyone healthy on the field

Rich Miano: The local boys in the NFL. Week 1 of the NFL season is this week.

Sam Spangler: Kapolei senior wide receiver Jaymin Sarono. He’s scored ten touchdowns in five games.

Rob DeMello: Saint Louis grad Shaun Kauleinamoku. He helped lead the Philadelphia Sol to an Arena Bowl championship. He’ll be playing arena football in China next.