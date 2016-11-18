Ice Baths: Huge mahalo to all who support Cover2

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Te‘o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: The Cover2 fans who make it all worthwhile. Much aloha and mahalo for the support.

Rich Miano: Kahuku defensive backs coaches Keala Santiago Sr. and Les Kekahuna for having the “bounty hunters” playing the best ever as a unit in Hawaii high school football history.

Sam Spangler: Wife Chassis Spangler for letting Sam come out and do Cover2 every week.

Rob DeMello: Leileihua head coach Nolan Tokuda, who’s retiring after 12 years at the helm of the program.

