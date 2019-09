Brian Te‘o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Waianae as OIA JV champions.

Rich Miano: Waialua for ending their OIA title drought.

Sam Spangler: Ryan Ramones, Stokes Botelho, and Challen Fa‘amatau, all got invites to the Polynesian Bowl.

Rob DeMello: The 100 student-athlete finalists for the 4th Annual Cover2 Awards. Voting is open on KHON2.com and will remain that way until Nov. 15.