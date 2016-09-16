Ice Baths: Brian Te’o picks Olin Kreutz

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: Saint Louis alum Olin Kreutz for his nomination to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Rich Miano: The inaugural all-Polynesian bowl.

Sam Spangler: Punahou qb/wr combo Nick Kapule and Ethan Takeyama who combined for ten catches, 189 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Saint Louis last week.

Rob DeMello: U.S. Naval Academy freshman and Kahuku alum Alohi Gilman for being named American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

