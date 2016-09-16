Ice Baths: Brian Te’o picks Olin Kreutz

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello give out “ice baths” to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: Saint Louis alum Olin Kreutz for his nomination to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Rich Miano: The inaugural all-Polynesian bowl.

Sam Spangler: Punahou qb/wr combo Nick Kapule and Ethan Takeyama who combined for ten catches, 189 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Saint Louis last week.

Rob DeMello: U.S. Naval Academy freshman and Kahuku alum Alohi Gilman for being named American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.