Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Touchdown machines

Saint Louis head coach Cal Lee led his Crusaders to yet another ILH Open Division Championship.

Leo Goeas played football for Kamehameha Schools, the University of Hawaii, and the San Diego Chargers. His newest title is that of grandfather. His son, Matt, just had twins!

Kaimuki running back Naomas Asuega-Fualaau is a touchdown machine with 12 this year.

Kau sophomore Izaiah Pilanca-Emmsley was a Grab-n-Go winner earlier this year. Last week, he ran for 405 yards and scored four touchdowns as Kau won its fourth BIIF 8-man title in five years.