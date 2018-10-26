Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Quarterbacks salute and 8-man football

University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton and 2014 Cover2 Offensive Player of the Year is out for the next two weeks due to injury.

Moanalua quarterback Nick Au and Na Menehune suffered a disappointing loss last week to Castle, but it shouldn’t take away from an amazing undefeated regular season.

Waipahu quarterback Cody Marques literally flipped over a player to score a touchdown against Leilehua last week. The Marauders won 29-6.

Congratulations to Molokai and Lanai, the 2018 co-league champions in Maui Interscholastic League 8-man football. That’s the first-ever football title for the Pine Lads of Lanai.

Rob Collias of “The Maui News” has more on the MIL.