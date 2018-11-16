Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Inspirational quarterback and a birthday scare

McKinley High School junior quarterback Alexandria Buchanan is the first female athlete to be a starting quarterback on a high school football team. A broken collarbone cut her season short, but she remains an inspiration, especially for young athletes hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Brian Derby is an offensive line coach and trainer who has run free clinics here in Hawaii for years, helping youth reach their potential, and creating scholarships and opportunities for them.

Roosevelt’s Mitchell Camacho left the game last week by ambulance. Officials feared he suffered internal bleeding, but it turned out he sprained his ribs and was discharged that night. That night was also his birthday, and his family was planning to surprise him with a party. They still celebrated when he got back.

This week is the final Cover2 episode of the season for Brian Teo and Rich Miano. They’ll be spending the Season 6 hour-long finale, which falls on Thanksgiving, with their families. Mahalo for all your hard work!