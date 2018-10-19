Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Honoring coaches Rob Santos, Tommy Heffernan

Moanalua defensive tackle Tupu Alualu is the latest player to be invited to the Polynesian Bowl, along with Kamehameha linebacker Hoku Arias. He’s a big reason why Moanalua remains undefeated, and has given up less than a touchdown in the last six games.

Nobody is doing more high school sports coverage than Spectrum Sports with a special shoutout to Dan Schmidt and Dave Vinton.

Kamehameha is honoring intermediate football coach Rob Santos, who passed away on Oct. 6. In last week’s Warriors game against the Crusaders, players paid tribute to Santos on the first snap.

Heartfelt shakas also go out to the Kahuku Red Raider ohana after the passing of legendary Uncle Tommy Heffernan. An icon in the community, the former coach was always generous and welcoming, making every trip to the North Shore a special one.