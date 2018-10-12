Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Hawaii’s quarterback and coach

Billy Hull does a great job covering for Coach Brian Teo on Cover2 every other week.

Mililani wide receiver Maka Hill is having an amazing season, scoring touchdowns in the past seven games, including three last week. (His catch during the Trojans’ victory at Kahuku made Cover2’s Video Highlight of the Week.)

University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, Cover2’s reigning Marcus Mariota Player of the Year winner, is a future star for the Warriors.

Hawaii quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann has done a terrific job with the quarterback hui this season.