Cover2 MVPs of the Week: 2019 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars

Shakas to the roughly 100 student-athletes who made it to the Polynesian Bowl.

Selections were completed this week with Saint Francis offensive lineman Siotame Haunga and Kamehameha linebacker Tiger Peterson.

It will be a memorable week for these players.

Kenny Patton of Patton Sports Performance is a speed and quickness guru who has trained countless athletes in the off-season. The biggest difference between high school and college football is speed.

Over the weekend, Pearl City graduate and Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Taamu reached 3,000 passing yards this season.

This episode of Cover2 was dedicated in memory of the late Vince Manuwai.

The Farrington and University of Hawaii football legend will be honored with a candlelight vigil this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Diaz Stadium.