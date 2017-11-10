Cool Down Drink Up

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: The one-and-only Rob DeMello for creating five seasons of Cover2. This one’s for you, my brother.

Rich Miano: Kealakehe graduate, Oregon State linebacker Manase Hungalu, who was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week last week with 20 tackles.

Sam Spangler: Saint Louis graduate, USC linebacker Jordan Iosefa, had his first career sack against Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate.

Rob DeMello: OIA champion Waipahu. Many on the team dedicated their season to former Waipahu Intermediate science teacher Mara Urbanozo, who lost her battle with cancer over the summer. She was an absolute treasure.

