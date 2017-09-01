Cool Down, Drink Up

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello send some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: UH wide receiver John Ursua who tallied the fourth-most receiving yards in a game in program history against UMass last week.

Rich Miano: Farrington High School’s new stadium named for legendary coach Ed “Skippa” Diaz.

Sam Spangler: ‘Iolani quarterback Tai-John Mizutani who threw for 503 yards in a win over Kaimuki last week.

Rob DeMello: 2014 Cover2 Kaulukukui-award winner, Mililani grad, McKenzie Milton. He had 360-yards passing and 4-touchdowns in UCF’s season-opening 61-17 win over FIU Thursday night.