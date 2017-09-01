Live Now
Molokai’s Kanoelani Davis of PoMahina Designs hits the catwalk at the London Pacific Fashion Week 2019

Cool Down, Drink Up

Double Shakas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Te’o, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello send some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te’o: UH wide receiver John Ursua who tallied the fourth-most receiving yards in a game in program history against UMass last week.

Rich Miano: Farrington High School’s new stadium named for legendary coach Ed “Skippa” Diaz.

Sam Spangler: ‘Iolani quarterback Tai-John Mizutani who threw for 503 yards in a win over Kaimuki last week.

Rob DeMello: 2014 Cover2 Kaulukukui-award winner, Mililani grad, McKenzie Milton. He had 360-yards passing and 4-touchdowns in UCF’s season-opening 61-17 win over FIU Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories