Cool Down Drink Up

Billy Hull, Rich Miano, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello send some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Billy Hull: Saint Francis head coach Kip Akana for the fast rise to contend with the tops of the ILH ranks. Also, Damien coach Eddie Klaneski and his two league championships.

Rich Miano: The 10 former Hawaii high school football players who made NFL rosters this season.

Sam Spangler: Waianae linebacker Kanai Mauga who tallied his third defensive touchdown of the season last week.

Rob DeMello: Cover2 control room coordinator Nathan Nakama, who’s been with the show since the start. He’s moving to Minnesota.