Skip to content
KHON2
Honolulu
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Way 2 Go
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Federal rail payout depends on City Center bid prices
New ambulances raise safety concerns for paramedics
North Shore crossing guard eager to return to work following accident
Brown Water Advisory at Kaluahole Beach
Live News
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
In Sickness and In Health
Run on Dunkin
Exploring with Aloha
In the Biz
Go the Distance
Smile808
Island Slipper
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Keiki Corner
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Savvy Shopper
Keiki O Ka Aina
Whats Poppin
Renovating Retirement
Healthy and Delicious
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Mixed Plate
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
The Mel Robbins Show
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Your PRIMARY Focus
CW
More
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Double Shakas
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Giving thanks
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Inspirational quarterback and a birthday scare
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: 2019 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Touchdown machines
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Quarterbacks salute and 8-man football
More Double Shakas Headlines
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Honoring coaches Rob Santos, Tommy Heffernan
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Hawaii’s quarterback and coach
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Star quarterbacks in the community
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Undefeated Saint Francis Saints dominate D-II
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Moanalua’s Henderson ties state record with kickoff return
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Taamu vs. Tagovailoa quarterback challenge
Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Hawaii players who made active NFL rosters
Cool Down Drink Up
Cool Down Drink Up
Cool Down Drink Up
Contests
Envy You Sweepstakes
More Contests
Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR
Trending Stories
BJ Penn speaks out about altercation videos
BJ Penn to not fight in the UFC again
Live News
Pearl City man dies after being electrocuted
No bonus year for vehicle registrations