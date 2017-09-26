Waianae moves into top five of Cover2 State Rankings

Cover2 State Rankings

After starting the season with three straight losses, the Waianae has climbed into the top five in Division-I of the Cover2 State Rankings for the first time this season.

The Seariders improved to 4-3 this past weekend with a 44-0 victory over Aiea and will pick up a fifth win this weekend with a Kaiser forfeit to finish the regular season at 5-3 finishing no lower than third in the OIA red division with a chance at earning the two seed with a Campbell loss to Kahuku.

As for the top of Division-I it’s once again a unanimous choice with the defending state champions of Saint Louis earning all 20 first place votes. The Crusaders moved to 5-0 after a 56-50 win over Narbonne of California at Aloha Stadium this past Saturday. The reigning ILH kings also moved to 23rd nationally in the Max Preps Top-25.

In Division-II the defending champions of Lahainaluna (6-1) are at the top for a seventh straight week, but undefeated Waipahu (6-0) earned nine first place votes.

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 5-0

2. MILILANI 5-0

3. KAHUKU 6-1

4. PUNAHOU 5-1

5. WAIANAE 4-3

6. CAMPBELL 5-2

7. KAMEHAMEHA 3-3

8. FARRINGTON 4-3

9. DAMIEN 5-1

10. LEILEHUA 5-2

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (5-1), SAINT FRANCIS (5-2), KAPOLEI (3-4)DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (11) 6-1

2. WAIPAHU (9) 6-0

3. KONAWAENA 5-2

4. PEARL CITY 5-2

5. KAIMUKI 4-2

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KS-HAWAII (6-2)

