Undefeated Moanalua enters Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings
Remaining as Oahu's only undefeated team at the division-I level Moanalua made its debut in the Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings this week.
Na Menehune were selected 10th by the 20-member panel after the team's 3-0 start.
Last week, Moanalua beat Kailua 42-7 led behind Nick Au's five touchdown passes to go with a defensive effort that record six interceptions.
As for the top of the leaderboard, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous selection at number one, following a 30-14 win over Kahuku who remained at number two.
#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS
1. Saint Louis (20) 3-0
2. Kahuku 3-1
3. Punahou 3-1
4. Campbell 4-0
5. Mililani 3-2
6. Lahainaluna 4-0
7. Kamehameha 2-2
8. Kapolei 3-2
9. Leilehua 3-1
10. Moanalua 3-0
11. Saint Francis 3-0
12. Kauai 3-0
Also receiving votes (Top-5)
Damien, Kaimuki, Farrington, Iolani
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE - COURTESY: HAWAII PREP WORLD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
BIIF
>> Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 7 p.m.
MIL 8-man
>> Seabury Hall vs. Lanai, at War Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
OIA-ILH Open Division
>> Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I
>> Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.
>> Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.
>> Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II
>> Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.
>> Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
>> McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF
>> Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 7 p.m.
>> Waiakea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.
KIF
>> Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MIL
>> Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15
OIA-ILH Open Division
>> Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.
>> Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.
>> Punahou vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I
>> Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.
>> Damien vs. ‘Iolani, at Aloha Stadium, 4:45 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II
>> St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, Aloha Stadium, 2 p.m.
>> Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.
BIIF
>> Honokaa at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.
MIL
>> Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.
BIIF 8-man
>> Ka’u at Kohala, 1 p.m.
MIL 8-man
>> Hana at Molokai, 11 a.m.