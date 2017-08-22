Undefeated Kapaa makes Division-I debut in Cover2 state rankings

Cover2 State Rankings

Across the board, it was a unanimous choice in the latest Cover2 state rankings as both Saint Louis (2-0) in Division I and Lahainaluna (2-1) in Division II held on to top spot in their respective divisions, each receiving all 20 first-place votes from selected media members across the state.

It’s the second straight week that the Crusaders earned the number-one sweep. The reigning HHSAA Division-I open division state champions were idle this past weekend and will receive another bye week entering their ILH season-opener against sixth-ranked Kamehameha (2-0) on Sept. 1.

Speaking of the Warriors, after an idle week, the ILH power dropped a spot, swapping places with Mililani (2-0) as the Trojans came in at fifth following an impressive 47-0 win over Leilehua this past weekend.

For the first time as a member of Division-I, Kapaa (2-0) made the top-10 as the Warriors replaced win-less Waianae (0-3) at number 10.

As for Division II, the Lunas improved to 2-1 with a win over King Kekaulike to open the statewide week three schedule last Thursday, receiving six more first-place votes from a week ago. Big Red will open league play against MIL Division-I member Maui on Friday.

Saint Francis (2-1) and Damien (2-1) swapped places after the Saints beat Konawaena 39-20 and the Monarchs lost to Villa Park 14-6.

Despite beating Roosevelt 42-0 this past weekend, Pearl City (2-1) fell out of the top five with Kaimuki (2-0) and Waipahu (2-0) narrowly edging out the Chargers for the fourth and fifth spots.

DIVISION I

1. Saint Louis (20) 2-0

2. Kahuku 2-0

3. Kapolei 3-0

4. Punahou 1-0

5. Mililani 2-0

6. Kamehameha 2-0

7. Campbell 2-1

8. Kailua 2-0

9. Hilo 1-0

10. Kapa’a 2-0

Also receiving votes: Waianae (0-3), Farrington (1-2)

DIVISION II

1. Lahainaluna (20) 2-1

2. Saint Francis 2-1

3. Damien 2-1

4. Kaimuki 2-0

5. Waipahu 2-0

Also receiving votes: Pearl City (2-1)

