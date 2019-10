In the latest edition of the Cover2 State rankings, Punahou solidified their spot at number-two after defeating Mililani last weekend, 3-0.

With the hard-fought win, the Buffanblu improved to 9-1 on the season, which marks as the program’s best ten game start since their state championship season of 2013.

Undefeated, and three-time defending state champion, Saint Louis remained as the unanimous choice at the top, while the aforementioned Trojans stayed at number three.