In the latest edition of the Cover2 State rankings, Mililani keeps their spot at No. 3 after taking down Farrington, 34-7.

With the dominant victory, the Trojans improved to 8-3 on the season and is now 6-0 in league play.

Undefeated, and three-time defending state champion, Saint Louis remained as the unanimous choice at the top, while the Punahou stays at No. 2.