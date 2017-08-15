Saint Louis, Lahainaluna remain at the top of Cover2’s state rankings

Through the first two weeks of the 2017 Hawaii high school football season, all 20 media members selected to participate in the Cover2 state rankings agree that Saint Louis (2-0) is still the team to beat in Division I.

The reigning open division state champions earned all 20 first-place votes from media members representing Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu, following a 61-0 victory over the defending MIL champions of Baldwin this past Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

Kahuku (1-0), who finished second in the final Cover2 rankings of 2016, remain at second after opening its first campaign under new head coach Makoa Freitas with a 24-0 win over Leilehua.

Kapolei (2-0), who reached the state semifinals a season ago for the first time in program history, came in at third after a second straight victory to open their season.

The Hurricanes are the only team in the state to have beaten two teams ranked in the Division I top 10, having defeated seventh-ranked Campbell and 10th-ranked Waianae by a combined score of 30-7.

Perhaps the team that made the biggest noise this past weekend was the ninth-ranked Hilo Vikings.

The 2016 BIIF champions traveled to Moilili and beat Iolani on its home turf 62-35, led by an incredible performance by senior running back Kahale Huddleston. The Tommy-Kaulukukui-Award-watch-list member rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns, adding another two scores on kick returns.

The Vikings’ victory was the program’s first win on Oahu since 1975, according to Hawaii Prep World.

As for the Division-II rankings, the defending state champion, Lahainaluna, maintained its spot atop the mountain despite a 34-10 loss to Division-I, fifth-ranked Kamehameha on the Valley Isle. The Lunas were within a field goal in the fourth quarter until the Warriors rallied for 21 points in the final 12 minutes.

The Lunas, who are the 10-time defending MIL Division-II champions, received 14 of 20 first-place votes.

Damien (2-0) got the second-highest total with four first-place votes, after starting its season at 2-0 with wins over Division-I teams Castle and Kealakehe.

Pearl City (1-1) and Kaimuki (1-0) each received one first-place vote. The Chargers are ranked fourth, one spot behind Saint Francis (1-1) while the Bulldogs are tied with Waipahu (2-0) for fifth place.

COVER2 STATE RANKINGSDIVISION I

1. Saint Louis (20) 2-0

2. Kahuku 1-0

3. Kapolei 2-0

4. Punahou 1-0

5. Kamehameha 2-0

6. Mililani 0-0

7. Campbell 1-1

8. Kailua 1-0

9. Hilo 1-0

10. Waianae 0-2

DIVISION II

1. Lahainaluna (14) 1-1

2. Damien (4) 2-0

3. Saint Francis 1-1

4. Pearl City (1) 1-1

T5. Kaimuki (1) 1-0

T5. Waipahu 2-0

Kickoff to Season V of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly is on Thursday, August 31st at 9:30pm on KHON2.