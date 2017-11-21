Saint Louis, Lahainaluna finish 2017 at the top of Cover2 State Rankings

Call it a wire to wire year for the Saint Louis Crusaders.

After opening the season as the top ranked team in Hawaii, the now two-time consecutive Open Division state champions finished number-one in the final Cover2/GEICO State Rankings for 2017.

Saint Louis captured the program’s fifth title of the state tournament era with a thrilling 31-28 victory over Kahuku this past weekend to cap a perfect season at 10-0.

The Red Raiders, who were selected second by a state-wide panel of 20-voters representing O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, and the Big Island finished the first season of Makoa Freitas as head coach at 11-2.

The 2016 Division-I champions of Mililani, who lost to only the first and second ranked teams in their final two games of the year came in at third with Waianae receiving its highest finish in the five years of the Cover2 rankings at fourth. Punahou closes out the top-5 after going 5-3 on the season with two losses to Saint Louis and one to sixth ranked Kamehameha. The Buffanblu are the only team in the state to remain in the top-5 of every Cover2 State Rankings since 2012.

Hilo, who captured the Big Island’s first ever state title with a win over 10th-ranked Damien in the Divison-I final came in at seventh, followed by OIA contenders Campbell and Leilehua.

In Division-II Lahainaluna finished at the top of the rankings for a second straight year after beating Konawaena 75-69 in a seven overtime D-II final this past weekend. The Wildcats were selected second with OIA champion Waipahu at third.

DIVISION-I/OPEN

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 10-0

2. KAHUKU 11-2

3. MILILANI 10-2

4. WAIANAE 7-5

5. PUNAHOU 5-3

6. KAMEHAMEHA 4-5

7. HILO 10-3

8. CAMPBELL 7-5

9. LEILEHUA 6-3

10. DAMIEN 10-4

DIVISION-II

1. LAHAINALUNA (20) 11-1

2. KONAWAENA 9-3

3. WAIPAHU 10-1

4. PEARL CITY 7-3

5. KS-HAWAI’I 7-4