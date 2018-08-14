Saint Louis is the unanimous number one in #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Cover2 State Rankings

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

On the same day that the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis were selected 14th in the nation according to the USA Today Top-25, the Crusaders were picked number-one in the first Cover2 & Geico State Rankings of 2018.

Per KHON2 tradition the first ballot was sent out this past weekend following the second week of the season to allow all teams to play a game before the 20-member panel voted, which is made up of media members and coaches from Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island.

A total of six teams from the ILH were voted into the top-12. Saint Louis, Punahou, and Kamehameha from the open division. Iolani and Damien from division-I and Saint Francis from division-II.

Saint Louis made an impressive debut to the season with a 69-6 win over Waianae on Friday evening at Aloha Stadium. Junior quarterback Jayden DeLaura made his first career start a memorable one, completing 9/12 passes for 234-yards, and four total touchdowns.

Up next for the Crusaders will be a a game that will receive national attention, hosting Narbonne of California on Friday night at Aloha Stadium. 

Last season Saint Louis beat the Gauchos 56-50 on their way to a second straight state championship. After the loss to the Saints, Narbonne won 10 straight games, including a 28-21 victory over Pittsburg for the California 1-A (the second-highest tier) championship.

In the win last year, Cover2 Mariota Award winner Chevan Cordeiro, who is now a freshman at the University of Hawaii, passed for 393 yards, six touchdowns.

Kickoff between Saint Louis and Narbonne is set for Friday at 7:00pm. 

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20)    1-0
2. Kahuku                 2-0
3. Mililani                  2-0
4. Punahou              0-1
5. Campbell             1-0
6. Kamehameha      1-0
7. Lahainaluna         2-0
8. Iolani                    2-0
9. Kapolei                 1-1
10. Farrington           1-1
11. Damien               1-0
12. Saint Francis      2-0

Also receiving votes (Top-5)
Leilehua, Kauai, Kaimuki, Hilo, Baldwin 

