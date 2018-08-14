Saint Louis is the unanimous number one in #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

On the same day that the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis were selected 14th in the nation according to the USA Today Top-25, the Crusaders were picked number-one in the first Cover2 & Geico State Rankings of 2018.

Per KHON2 tradition the first ballot was sent out this past weekend following the second week of the season to allow all teams to play a game before the 20-member panel voted, which is made up of media members and coaches from Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island.

A total of six teams from the ILH were voted into the top-12. Saint Louis, Punahou, and Kamehameha from the open division. Iolani and Damien from division-I and Saint Francis from division-II.

Saint Louis made an impressive debut to the season with a 69-6 win over Waianae on Friday evening at Aloha Stadium. Junior quarterback Jayden DeLaura made his first career start a memorable one, completing 9/12 passes for 234-yards, and four total touchdowns.

Up next for the Crusaders will be a a game that will receive national attention, hosting Narbonne of California on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

Last season Saint Louis beat the Gauchos 56-50 on their way to a second straight state championship. After the loss to the Saints, Narbonne won 10 straight games, including a 28-21 victory over Pittsburg for the California 1-A (the second-highest tier) championship.

In the win last year, Cover2 Mariota Award winner Chevan Cordeiro, who is now a freshman at the University of Hawaii, passed for 393 yards, six touchdowns.

Kickoff between Saint Louis and Narbonne is set for Friday at 7:00pm.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20) 1-0

2. Kahuku 2-0

3. Mililani 2-0

4. Punahou 0-1

5. Campbell 1-0

6. Kamehameha 1-0

7. Lahainaluna 2-0

8. Iolani 2-0

9. Kapolei 1-1

10. Farrington 1-1

11. Damien 1-0

12. Saint Francis 2-0

Also receiving votes (Top-5)

Leilehua, Kauai, Kaimuki, Hilo, Baldwin