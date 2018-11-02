Roosevelt appears in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings for first time ever

Cover2 State Rankings

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

For the first time in the six-year history of Cover2, Division II Roosevelt has joined the party.

That paina in Papakolea may still be raging after the Rough Riders captured the program’s first-ever OIA title, beating Kaimuki last weekend.

Now, they hit the pause button in preparation for next week’s state tournament.

This week will be our last look at the top 12 before bracket time.

One thing to monitor: No team has ever gone an entire season receiving every first-place vote.

Yet the Saint Louis Crusaders have done just that to this point of the season.

  1. Saint Louis
  2. Mililani
  3. Punahou
  4. Kahuku
  5. Campbell
  6. Lahainaluna
  7. Kamehameha
  8. Iolani
  9. Hilo
  10. Waipahu
  11. Roosevelt
  12. Kapaa

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories