Roosevelt appears in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings for first time ever

For the first time in the six-year history of Cover2, Division II Roosevelt has joined the party.

That paina in Papakolea may still be raging after the Rough Riders captured the program’s first-ever OIA title, beating Kaimuki last weekend.

Now, they hit the pause button in preparation for next week’s state tournament.

This week will be our last look at the top 12 before bracket time.

One thing to monitor: No team has ever gone an entire season receiving every first-place vote.

Yet the Saint Louis Crusaders have done just that to this point of the season.