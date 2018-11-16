Quest for the Koa Trophy: Open division semifinals

The Open Division semifinal doubleheader runs Friday.

The two-time reigning kings of Saint Louis and Kahuku will be the closer with Mililani and Campbell setting the tone.

Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his decommitment from Army last week, which means recruitment is wide open for one of the best players in the state.

Over in Division I, it’s save the date as the title game is set with Hilo attempting to go back to back facing Waipahu next Saturday.

In Division II, the final four is set as the two-time defending champions of Lahainaluna start their hopeful journey to a three-peat with KIF champion Kapaa entering the mix.

Both will have tough-outs in Roosevelt and Kaimuki respectively.