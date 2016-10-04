Punahou, Saint Louis swap spots in latest Cover2 Power Poll

Cover2 State Rankings

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Punahou Football_178220

The Crusaders are unbeaten no more.

Punahou (5-1) takes over as the No. 2 team in the latest Cover2/GEICO Division I Power Poll after defeating the previously undefeated No. 3 Saint Louis (5-1) 33-20 last Thursday night at Aloha Stadium.

The rest of top 10 remains unchanged with Kahuku (7-1) still at the top spot.

With the start of the OIA D-I playoffs, No. 1 Kahuku, No. 4 Kapolei (7-1), No. 7 Mililani (5-2) and No. 9 Campbell (5-3) will be inactive this weekend after clinching first-round byes and a birth in at least the new HHSAA Division I State Tournament.

Kapa’a (6-0) now remains at the last undefeated team standing in the 808 state. They also maintain their spot at the top in the latest Cover2/GEICO Division II Power Poll.

After a one week absence from the D-II rankings, Lahainaluna (4-3) returns tied at the No. 5 spot with Damien (5-2). The Lunas were on a bye, but the Monarchs squeezed out a 50-49 triple overtime thriller victory over Pac-Five (2-3).

No. 3 Pearl City (5-1) was the only other active team in the top five this past weekend, blanking McKinley (0-6) 23-0.

#COVER2 Division I Power Poll

1. KAHUKU (19)               7-1

2. PUNAHOU (1)               5-1

3. SAINT LOUIS               5-1

4. KAPOLEI                       7-1

5. WAIANAE                     6-2

6. BALDWIN                     5-2

7. MILILANI                      5-2

8. FARRINGTON              5-2

9. CAMPBELL                   5-3

10. KAMEHAMEHA         3-4

Also Receiving Votes: HILO (5-1), LEILEHUA (3-5), MOANALUA (4-4), IOLANI (3-5)

#COVER2 Division II Power Poll

1. KAPA’A (20)                  6-0

2. KONAWAENA              5-1

3. PEARL CITY                  5-1

4. SAINT FRANCIS           3-2

T5. DAMIEN                      5-2

T5. LAHAINALUNA         4-3

Also Receiving Votes: WAIPAHU (6-1), KS-HAWAII (6-1)

Season IV of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly airs every Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

The Cover2 Power Polls are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories