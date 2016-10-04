Punahou, Saint Louis swap spots in latest Cover2 Power Poll

The Crusaders are unbeaten no more.

Punahou (5-1) takes over as the No. 2 team in the latest Cover2/GEICO Division I Power Poll after defeating the previously undefeated No. 3 Saint Louis (5-1) 33-20 last Thursday night at Aloha Stadium.

The rest of top 10 remains unchanged with Kahuku (7-1) still at the top spot.

With the start of the OIA D-I playoffs, No. 1 Kahuku, No. 4 Kapolei (7-1), No. 7 Mililani (5-2) and No. 9 Campbell (5-3) will be inactive this weekend after clinching first-round byes and a birth in at least the new HHSAA Division I State Tournament.

Kapa’a (6-0) now remains at the last undefeated team standing in the 808 state. They also maintain their spot at the top in the latest Cover2/GEICO Division II Power Poll.

After a one week absence from the D-II rankings, Lahainaluna (4-3) returns tied at the No. 5 spot with Damien (5-2). The Lunas were on a bye, but the Monarchs squeezed out a 50-49 triple overtime thriller victory over Pac-Five (2-3).

No. 3 Pearl City (5-1) was the only other active team in the top five this past weekend, blanking McKinley (0-6) 23-0.

#COVER2 Division I Power Poll

1. KAHUKU (19) 7-1

2. PUNAHOU (1) 5-1

3. SAINT LOUIS 5-1

4. KAPOLEI 7-1

5. WAIANAE 6-2

6. BALDWIN 5-2

7. MILILANI 5-2

8. FARRINGTON 5-2

9. CAMPBELL 5-3

10. KAMEHAMEHA 3-4

Also Receiving Votes: HILO (5-1), LEILEHUA (3-5), MOANALUA (4-4), IOLANI (3-5)

#COVER2 Division II Power Poll

1. KAPA’A (20) 6-0

2. KONAWAENA 5-1

3. PEARL CITY 5-1

4. SAINT FRANCIS 3-2

T5. DAMIEN 5-2

T5. LAHAINALUNA 4-3

Also Receiving Votes: WAIPAHU (6-1), KS-HAWAII (6-1)

Season IV of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly airs every Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

The Cover2 Power Polls are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.