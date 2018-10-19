Moanalua, Kamehameha swap spots in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

The ILH Division II champions of Iolani, 8-2, successfully closed out its regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The Raiders remain 11th in the latest diamond dozen, and will have some time to collect their thoughts ahead of the state tournament, which doesn’t get started until Nov. 10.

In this week’s Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings, the only change has undefeated Moanalua swapping spots with Kamehameha.

All three reigning state champions, Saint Louis, Hilo, and Lahainaluna, are in the mix.

  1. Saint Louis
  2. Punahou
  3. Mililani
  4. Campbell
  5. Kahuku
  6. Lahainaluna
  7. Moanalua
  8. Kamehameha
  9. Leilehua
  10. Saint Francis
  11. Iolani
  12. Hilo

