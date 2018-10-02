Mililani rises in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings after snapping Kahuku’s win streak

After snapping Kahuku’s 51-game home winning streak this past weekend, the Mililani Trojans climbed into the top three of the latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings released on Monday night.

The Trojans who became the first team to beat the Red Raiders on the North Shore in eleven years swapped spots with the two-time defending OIA Champions following the impressive 38-10 win.

In the victory Trojans senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who just a week earlier set the state’s career passing yardage record threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

As for the top of the rankings, the two-time reigning state champs of Saint Louis remained as the unanimous choice after extending their winning streak to 21-games with a win at Campbell.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20) 6-0

2. Punahou 5-2

3. Mililani 6-2

4. Kahuku 4-2

5. Lahainaluna 6-0

6. Campbell 4-3

T7. Kamehameha 3-4

T7. Moanalua 6-0

9. Leilehua 6-2

10. Saint Francis 7-0

11. ‘Iolani 6-2

12. Kapolei 3-4

Also receiving votes: Hilo (4-1), Kauai (5-1), Maui (4-2), Farrington (2-6), Roosevelt (7-1)