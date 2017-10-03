Mighty Mules of Leilehua break into top five of Cover2 State Rankings

After ending the regular season with an impressive 33-6 win over Farrington which extended their winning streak to fives games, Leilehua reached the top five of the Cover2/GEICO State Rankings in Division-I Monday night.

The Mighty Mules came in at a tie for fifth with Waianae (5-3) as both schools join conference champions Mililani and Kahuku with opening round byes in the OIA championship tournament.

The Mules will get the winner of Campbell and Castle in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in the OIA D-I bracket, Kahuku draws the winner of Kailua and Moanalua, Waianae will face the Farrington-Campbell survivor, while Mililani will play the winner of Kapolei and Aiea.

Saint Louis and Lahainaluna both remain as the top choices in their respective divisions. Both schools have held the number-one spot all season long.

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 6-0

2. MILILANI 8-0

3. KAHUKU 7-1

4. PUNAHOU 5-1

T5. LEILEHUA 6-2

T5. WAIANAE 5-3

7. KAMEHAMEHA 3-4

8. DAMIEN 6-1

9. CAMPBELL 5-3

10. FARRINGTON 4-4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (6-1), SAINT FRANCIS (5-3), KAPOLEI (4-4)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (11) 7-1

2. WAIPAHU (9) 7-0

3. KONAWAENA 6-2

4. PEARL CITY 6-2

5. IOLANI 3-4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KS-HAWAII (6-3) KAIMUKI (4-3)