Kamehameha rises to fourth in latest Cover2 State Rankings

For the first time since the final poll of the 2014 season, Kamehameha has been selected fourth in the latest Cover2 State Rankings in Division-I.

The Warriors who ended Punahou’s season in the semifinal of the ILH Championship tournament improved to 4-4 with the victory, advancing to face top ranked Saint Louis in the title round. The Warriors must beat the Crusaders twice to capture the league title, while Saint Louis can secure a third straight league championship with a win this Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 7-0

2. MILILANI 9-0

3. KAHUKU 8-1

4. KAMEHAMEHA 4-4

5. PUNAHOU 5-3

6. WAIANAE 6-3

7. CAMPBELL 7-3

8. DAMIEN 8-2

9. HILO 6-1

10. SAINT FRANCIS 6-3

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: LEILEHUA (6-3) KAUAI (5-2) FARRINGTON (5-5), KAPOLEI (5-5)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (10) 9-1

2. WAIPAHU (10) 9-0

3. KONAWAENA 7-2

4. PEARL CITY 8-2

5. KS-HAWAII 7-3

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: IOLANI (4-5)