Kahuku takes top spot in #Cover2 Power Poll to Las Vegas to face the Nation’s Number One

The Kahuku Red Raiders (5-0) have held the top spot in the Cover2 Division I Power Poll since Oct. 19 of 2015, but this week they’ll perhaps have their toughest challenge yet in taking on the No. 1 team in the country.

The undefeated Big Red Machine of Oahu will make the trip to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend to take on national powerhouse Bishop Gorman. The two-time defending mythical national champion Gaels enter the game ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings while the Red Raiders will come in as the No. 17 team in the nation.

Kahuku is coming off of their 18th-straight victory dating back to last fall, with an 83-0 shellacking of Radford (0-5) this past weekend.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 is Kamehameha (2-2) leaping two spots up to No. 6 after a 50-20 victory over the No. 9 Raiders of Iolani (3-2). As a result, Mililani (4-1) and Farrington (4-1) both drop down a spot to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Making their debut in the rankings is the Baldwin Bears (3-2) at the No. 10 spot after previously 10th-ranked Kailua (2-2) dropped out after a 37-15 loss to (2-4) Leilahua.

In the Cover2 Division II Power Poll, Kamehameha-Hawaii (4-0) makes their first appearance at the No. 5 spot after getting their fourth win of the season with a 43-21 victory over BIIF D-II foe Honokaa (2-1).

Previously third-ranked Waipahu (3-1) drops out of the Top Five after a 21-7 loss to Pearl City (4-1). The Chargers replace the Mauraders at the No. 3 spot while Damien (4-1) moves up to No. 4 after a 40-27 win over Pac-Five (2-1).

#COVER2 Division I Power Poll

1. KAHUKU (18) 5-0

2. SAINT LOUIS (2) 3-0

3. PUNAHOU 2-1

4. WAIANAE 5-1

5. KAPOLEI 4-1

6. KAMEHAMEHA 2-2

7. MILILANI 4-1

8. FARRINGTON 4-1

9. IOLANI 3-2

10. BALDWIN 3-2

Also Receiving Votes: KAILUA (2-2), MOANALUA (3-2), HILO (3-2)

#COVER2 Division II Power Poll

1. KAPA’A (20) 4-0

2. KONAWAENA 2-1

3. PEARL CITY 4-1

4. DAMIEN 4-1

5. KS-HAWAII 4-0

Also Receiving Votes: SAINT FRANCIS (1-2), WAIPAHU (3-1), LAHAINALUNA (2-3)

Season IV of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football weekly airs every Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

The Cover2 Power Polls are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.