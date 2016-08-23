Kahuku, Konawaena remain at the top of #Cover2 Power Poll, Pearl City enters D-II Top 5

Through three weeks of play in the 2016 Hawaii High School Football season, the second edition of the Cover2 Division I Power Poll remained largely unchanged with teams in spots No. 1-7 having no movement in the rankings.

Kahuku (2-0) remained at the top spot, albeit losing one first-place vote, receiving only 17 of the 19 statewide media members’ votes, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com. Saint Louis (1-0) was the recipient of two first-place votes while Punahou received a lone vote at the top spot.

The only changes are a shuffling of the final three teams in the top 10. Kailua (1-1) drops to the No. 10 spot after a 42-7 loss to No. 7 Farrington, while Iolani (2-0) and Kapolei (2-1) each move up a spot after wins over Waimea (1-1) and Leilehua (0-3), respectively.

In Division II, the Pearl City Chargers (2-1) make their first appearance in this year’s Cover2 Power Poll, debuting tied at the No. 5 spot after a 27-0 thumping of OIA D-II foe Roosevelt (1-2).

Damien (2-1) moved up a spot to No. 4 after previously being tied at No. 5 last week with Saint Francis (1-1). The Saints stay tied in the No. 5 spot after a narrow 23-22 loss to top-ranked Konawaena (1-0). Kaimuki (1-1) dropped out of the top five after a 26-22 loss to Kalani (1-1).

The top three spots remained unchanged with Konawaena receiving two additional first-place votes which were previously split between Waipahu (2-0) and Kaimuki.

#COVER2 Division I Power Poll

1. KAHUKU (17) 2-0

2. SAINT LOUIS (2) 1-0

3. PUNAHOU (1) 1-0

4. WAIANAE 3-0

5. MILILANI 2-0

6. KAMEHAMEHA 1-1

7. FARRINGTON 3-0

8. IOLANI 2-0

9. KAPOLEI 2-1

10. KAILUA 1-1

Also Receiving Votes: BALDWIN (1-2)

#COVER2 Division II Power Poll

1. KONAWAENA (11) 1-0

2. KAPA’A (9) 2-0

3. WAIPAHU 2-0

4. DAMIEN 2-1

T5. PEARL CITY 2-1

T5. SAINT FRANCIS 1-1

Also Receiving Votes: LAHAINALUNA (1-2), KS-MAUI (1-1), KS-HAWAII (2-0), PAC-FIVE (2-0)

Although the Hawaii High School Football world was shaken up early Monday evening with a change effective immediately to a three-tier Hawaii High School Athletics Association state tournament, the Cover2 Power Polls will still maintain its two-division format.Season IV of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football weekly will kick-off Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2. Cover2 will air every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.